The Greatest Fights Of The Legend of Korra

The Legend of Korra has recently landed on the streaming service of Netflix, having fans watch the adventures of the reincarnation of Aang for the first time or revisiting the sequel series that gave us a brand new world of bending, and while many consider the original series to be superior, Korra had its fair share of amazing fights! With Korra struggling to fight in a world where bending isn't exactly praised, she ran into enemies that proved to be far more deadly than even the Fire Lord Ozai! What was your favorite fight from the Legend of Korra? Which battles do you think surpassed the original series of Avatar The Last Airbender? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of bending!

Korra Brawls Against The Criminal Air Bender, Zaheer Zaheer brought a brand new element to the world of Korra that hadn't been seen before: an evil Airbender. Managing to accomplish bending techniques that even Aang hadn't discovered, such as giving himself the ability to fly by bending the air beneath his feet, Zaheer even managed to go toe to toe with Korra's Avatar state, making for one of the most brutal and hard hitting fights of the sequel series! prevnext

The Earth Bending Mayhem of Kuvira Vs Su Pound for pound, we might put this as our favorite fight in the entirety of the series and Korra isn't even a combatant in it! The fight between Kuvira and Su shows just how far Earth bending has come since being studied by Toph, with the two Earth combatants hurling slabs of metal at one another, forming blades, and creating full suits of armor with the wave of their hands! prevnext

Tenzin Vs Zaheer, The Battle of Air Watching two air benders at the top of their game wasn't something we had seen much of during either Korra or Aang's adventures, but seeing Tenzen, the son of the previous Avatar, battling against the ruthless criminal Zaheer was definitely a highlight of season three. While not as long as the final battle between the latter and Korra that took place during the tail end of the season, the air bending fight was one for the record books. prevnext

The Avatar Gets Schooled In Korra Vs Kuvira Korra was at the top of her game for a time in the Legend of Korra, having finally managed to access the Avatar State and learn all the elements, but this didn't mean much against the earth bending villain of Kuvira who was essentially attempting to take a page from the Fire Nation of the past and make the Earth Kingdom the dominant force on the planet. Essentially dismantling the Avatar, Kuvira proved herself to be the better bender and helped create one of the best matches in the sequel's history! prevnext