The Legend of Korra's Netflix Release Seems to Have Frame Rate Issues

Avatar: The Last Airbender's sequel series, The Legend of Korra, is finally streaming on Netflix and it seems like it hasn't gone off without a hitch as one notable animator is pointing out some frame rate problems with the release. When Avatar: The Last Airbender had its major launch on Netflix, there was the immediate issue of the streaming service using the older, standard definition broadcast releases rather than the adjusted, higher definition episodes you would find in the home video releases. It seems like the sequel series has had a few hiccups in coming to the service as well.

According to Spencer Wan, a notable animator and director who has worked on projects like Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2, The Owl House, Netflix's Castlevania anime among many others, The Legend of Korra has been uploaded to Netflix with frame rate hiccup that has caused some notable ghosting issues. As Wan detailed on Twitter, "I think the frame rate must’ve changed from 23.97fps to 24fps when Korra switched to digital release, but the 24 frame rate was applied broadly during compression, resulting in ghost frames across season 1." Even sharing an example that you can find below:

It's currently unclear as to whether or not this is an issue that extends across the entire series and not just something unique to Season 1, but it's also unclear as to whether or not this is an issue that Netflix can (or even will) resolve. This will definitely be sticking out more to fans like Wan with a keen animating eye, but now more general audience fans are beginning to notice these issues. Visual fidelity is a big allure for animated franchises like this one, so hopefully Netflix can get to the root of the problem.

It's been a rough week for Avatar: The Last Airbender on Netflix following Bryan Konietzko and Michael DiMartino's exit from the upcoming live-action TV series, and it might be a shame if The Legend of Korra is dragged into it over issues like these. What do you think? Have you noticed these frame rate issues? Has it kept you from fully enjoying the sequel series? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

