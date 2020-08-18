Legend of Korra Fans Discover Easter Eggs Following Netflix Release

By Evan Valentine

The Legend of Korra hit Netflix last week and has been making its way to the top of charts when it comes to the streaming service, and with fans taking in the adventures of the latest Avatar, audiences are sharing a number of easter eggs that they discovered watching the series for the first time or re-visiting the sequel to Avatar The Last Airbender! With four seasons to its name, many consider Korra to be the weaker series when stacked against its predecessor in Avatar The Last Airbender but it definitely has left its mark on fans the world over.

What is your favorite episode of the Legend of Korra? Have you been binging the series since it arrived on Netflix? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of bending!

It's Clobberin' Time!

prevnext

The Signs Were There

prevnext

Was Republic City REALLY Saved?

prevnext

Minds Blown

prevnext

Aubrey Plaza Enters The Battle

prevnext

Tenzen Is A Father Figure....To HIS FATHER!

prevnext

Big Zuko Energy

prevnext

The Irony of Mako The Cop

prevnext

Meelo Appreciation Easter Egg

prev

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.

Start the Conversation

of