Legend of Korra Fans Discover Easter Eggs Following Netflix Release
The Legend of Korra hit Netflix last week and has been making its way to the top of charts when it comes to the streaming service, and with fans taking in the adventures of the latest Avatar, audiences are sharing a number of easter eggs that they discovered watching the series for the first time or re-visiting the sequel to Avatar The Last Airbender! With four seasons to its name, many consider Korra to be the weaker series when stacked against its predecessor in Avatar The Last Airbender but it definitely has left its mark on fans the world over.
It's Clobberin' Time!
this is korra’s signature pose anytime she’s about to kick someone’s ass pic.twitter.com/WSEb9Vx7U8— amar (@karazrell) August 17, 2020
The Signs Were There
HER FACE WHEN KORRA ASKED HER TO SIT W HER ,, THIS BITCH IS IN LOVE pic.twitter.com/5pDxvCkz38— zan (@azulafires) August 18, 2020
Was Republic City REALLY Saved?
korra at the end of book four: we did it! we saved republic city!
the republic city in question: pic.twitter.com/UpyuC7Wy0U— rory! 🦑 (@bolinswife) August 18, 2020
Minds Blown
speaking of korra, nothing will ever be funnier than when I found out that these two are the same actress. and she’s perfect in both roles. a queen pic.twitter.com/SVbrvFxoef— Sam Mazzola (@sam_I_am156) August 18, 2020
Aubrey Plaza Enters The Battle
Was no one gonna tell me Aubrey Plaza was in the legend of Korra or was I just supposed to figure that out myself pic.twitter.com/yT7J6YyqIC— Andy (@DoIHave2BHere) August 18, 2020
Tenzen Is A Father Figure....To HIS FATHER!
rewatching korra and tenzin and korras dynamic is so well done, i love them 😌 tenzin do be a father figure.. to his own father pic.twitter.com/gfveSKxQvz— kylie! ༅:*･ﾟﾟ (@slut4bumi) August 18, 2020
Big Zuko Energy
the parallel of zuko cutting his hair and korra cutting her hair... its very personal to me pic.twitter.com/Lb6TGLO1Pd— yara (@avctcrkorra) August 18, 2020
The Irony of Mako The Cop
Yall remember when mako burned the tickets korra got?
AND THEN HE BECAME A COP. pic.twitter.com/TlSRkmAacO— TheOneGayJIMMADORA𝔦𝔰 𝔞 𝔴𝔞𝔯𝔯𝔦𝔬𝔯 ͨ ͣ ͨ ͣ (@Adortrafin) August 18, 2020
Meelo Appreciation Easter Egg
Reliving Legend of Korra is a great decision. Meelo is the best ❤️ pic.twitter.com/5OaLs0jT6e— Miles Zhang (@ymilesz) August 18, 2020
