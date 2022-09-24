The Misfit of Demon King Academy Season 2 Reveals Release Window With Trailer, Poster

The Misfit of Demon King Academy made a major name for itself back during the messy Summer 2020 anime schedule, and the series is gearing up for its release next year with a new trailer and poster for Season 2 of the anime! The adaptation taking on Shu and Yoshinori Shizuma's original light novel series made a name for itself among fans due to the overpowered main character, and quickly confirmed that a second season was now in the works. Now the series is even closer to its full premiere next year, and thus fans have gotten the best looks at the new episodes yet.

Previously confirmed for a release some time in 2023, it was announced during the Aniplex Online Fest 2022 event this year that The Misfit of Demon King Academy Season 2 will be making its premiere some time in January as part of the Winter 2023 anime schedule. There's no further concrete release date, but a new trailer and poster have been released that shows off the best look at the new episodes yet when they hit. You can check out the newest looks at The Misfit of Demon King Academy Season 2 below:

#NEWS The Misfit of Demon King Academy II is coming January 2023!



#AOF2022 pic.twitter.com/DKPw3CYhjE — Aniplex of America (@aniplexUSA) September 24, 2022

“Did you think there wouldn’t be more?”



Get ready for the return of Anos Voldigoad in the new season of The Mistfit of Demon King Academy starting January 2023! 👑



#AOF2022 pic.twitter.com/ss3WeMMPRq — Aniplex of America (@aniplexUSA) September 24, 2022

The Misfit of Demon King Academy also previously confirmed that Season 2 will be running across two split cours of episodes. Which means that following its premiere this January, it will take a break during for a seasonal schedule before returning with the second half of its episodes in either the Summer or Fall. Aniplex's updates also confirmed that the staff from the first season will be returning as well all while Tatsuhisa Suzuki replaces Yuichiro Umehara from the first season as the new voice of Anos Voldigoad.

If you wanted to catch up with the series before Season 2 hits next year, The Misfit of Demon King Academy is now streaming with Crunchyroll. They tease the series as such, "Anos Voldigord was a tyrannical Demon King that eradicated humans, spirits, and even the gods, but became bored of eternal warfare and reincarnated with dreams of a peaceful world. However, what awaited him in reincarnation after 2000 years were descendants who became too weak after being accustomed to peace, and all sorts of magic that deteriorated to the extreme. Anos enters Demon King Academy that gathers and educates those who are viewed as the reincarnation of the Demon King, but the academy could not see through his true powers and ends up branding him as a misfit."

Are you excited to see The Misfit of Demon King Academy returning with new episodes next year? What are you hoping to see in the next season? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!