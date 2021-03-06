The Misfit of Demon King Academy Season 2 Announced

✖

The Misfit of Demon King Academy has announced Season 2 is in the works! While 2020's slate of new anime releases were impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, there were still quite a few notable new series premieres that really struck a chord with fans. Upon its initial debut of the first season last Summer, fans quickly grew to love Anos Voldigoad's overpowered self completely dominating this Demon Academy world. That first season came to an end on a cliffhanger teasing what's to come, and thankfully that cliffhanger will be followed up with a brand new season!

During Kadokawa's special Light Novel Expo, Shu's The Misfit of Demon King Academy: History's Strongest Demon King Reincarnates and Goes to School with His Descendants original light novel series has been confirmed to return for a second season. SILVER LINK will be returning to produce the new season, and it's been confirmed to run for two cours of episodes (doubling the single cour order for the first season). Check out the announcement teaser and key visual for the new season below:

A release date has yet to be set for The Misfit of Demon King Academy's second season, but it will be running for two split cours. Meaning there will be a season long break in between its episodes whenever it does make its premiere. If you wanted to check out the first season of the series, it's now streaming with Crunchyroll! They describe the series as such:

"Anos Voldigord was a tyrannical Demon King that eradicated humans, spirits, and even the gods, but became bored of eternal warfare and reincarnated with dreams of a peaceful world. However, what awaited him in reincarnation after 2000 years were descendants who became too weak after being accustomed to peace, and all sorts of magic that deteriorated to the extreme. Anos enters Demon King Academy that gathers and educates those who are viewed as the reincarnation of the Demon King, but the academy could not see through his true powers and ends up branding him as a misfit."

