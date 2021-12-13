The Misfit of Demon King Academy Reveals New Anos Voice Actor for Season 2

The Misfit of Demon King Academy has revealed who will be providing the new voice for Anos Voldigoad for the new season of the anime! There were very few new anime projects that officially made their debuts during the chaotic 2020 anime year as a result of the COVID pandemic, but the few that managed to air did strike a chord with fans. One of the biggest new series during the Summer 2020 anime schedule was The Misfit of Demon King Academy, and soon it will be returning next year with a brand new season. But there’s going to be one significant change from the first.

After announcing that it was going to be replacing Tatsuhisa Suzuki as the voice of Anos Voldigoad for the second season as the actor’s now on hiatus, The Misfit of Demon King Academy has revealed who the replacement actor will be. The official Twitter account for the series confirmed that Yuichiro Umehara (Weather Report in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean, Mars in Black Clover, Goblin Slayer in Goblin Slayer and more) will be taking over the Anos mantle with the upcoming episodes hitting next year.

The Misfit of Demon King Academy has yet to set an official release date for the second season just yet, but it has been confirmed that the new season will be airing over the course of two different cours. They will be split, however, so that means there will be a season long break in between. For example, if the new season makes its debut in the Spring 2022 schedule, it will take the Summer off before returning for the final half of the season in the Fall 2022 schedule. But a release window has yet to be confirmed so this is all conjecture.

There are still many mysteries about this coming production such as other potential staff and cast changes, but if you wanted to check out what all the fuss is about, the first season of the series is now streaming with Crunchyroll. They describe The Misfit of Demon Academy as such, “Anos Voldigord was a tyrannical Demon King that eradicated humans, spirits, and even the gods, but became bored of eternal warfare and reincarnated with dreams of a peaceful world. However, what awaited him in reincarnation after 2000 years were descendants who became too weak after being accustomed to peace, and all sorts of magic that deteriorated to the extreme. Anos enters Demon King Academy that gathers and educates those who are viewed as the reincarnation of the Demon King, but the academy could not see through his true powers and ends up branding him as a misfit.”

