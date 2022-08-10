The Misfit of Demon King Academy Season 2 Sets Release Window With New Poster

The Misfit of Demon King Academy has been working hard on coming back for its second season, and the series has finally set a release window for its new episodes with the release of a new poster! The anime adaptation taking on Shu and Yoshinori Shizuma's original light novel series was one of the few new anime projects that actually released during the troubled Summer 2020 anime schedule, but it was soon announced that the anime was received so well that a second season was confirmed to be in the works. But unfortunately, details have been scarce about what to expect from the new episodes.

The Misfit of Demon King Academy Season 2 previously announced that it would run for two cours of episodes with a seasonal break in between, and now the latest update from the series has confirmed that Season 2 will kick off some time in 2023. Unfortunately, this is far from a concrete release date but the split cours mean that if the series starts, let's say in the Spring 2023 season, it will then return for Part 2 in the Fall 2023 season. But that's if both halves premiere within the year. Check out the updated poster for Season 2 below:

It's yet to be revealed if it will feature a returning production staff, but Anos Voldigoad himself will now feature Yuichiro Umehara (Weather Report in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean) as the voice actor, replacing Tatsuhisa Suzuki from the first season. If you wanted to check out what all the fuss is about, the first season of the series is now streaming with Crunchyroll. They describe The Misfit of Demon King Academy as such:

"Anos Voldigord was a tyrannical Demon King that eradicated humans, spirits, and even the gods, but became bored of eternal warfare and reincarnated with dreams of a peaceful world. However, what awaited him in reincarnation after 2000 years were descendants who became too weak after being accustomed to peace, and all sorts of magic that deteriorated to the extreme. Anos enters Demon King Academy that gathers and educates those who are viewed as the reincarnation of the Demon King, but the academy could not see through his true powers and ends up branding him as a misfit."

