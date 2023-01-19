The Owl House: For the Future Shares Special New Clips

Are you ready for more of The Owl House? Soon, the award-winning series will return to the air with an all-new episode. The Owl House: For the Future is slated to hit Disney Channel this weekend, and we've been given a special look at the episode ahead of its launch.

As you can see, these clips showcase everyone from Luz to Amity and Camila. It looks like this new episode will take our heroes to The Collector's Playground, and they will be forced to navigate some big issues along the way. After all, Luz is still trying to figure out where their home is, and this is all happening while the Boiling Isles are in danger.

A clip for ‘THE OWL HOUSE: For the Future’, the penultimate episode of the series.



The special premieres this Saturday at 8pm on Disney Channel, 10pm (PT) on YouTube. pic.twitter.com/51RAJfXTQL — Disney Animation Promos (@DisneyAPromos) January 18, 2023

If you are not caught up with The Owl House, you can always catch up thanks to Disney+ or reruns on Disney XD. The animated series has more than 40 episodes now, and creator Dana Terrace assembled a stellar cast to bring the Disney series to life. Filled with magical fantasy, The Owl House has earned praise from audiences of all ages thanks to its LGBTQ+ representation and complex topics including depression. So as the show approaches its series finale, you can bet all eyes will focus on Luz and the gang!

Want to know more about The Owl House? You can check out the fantasy series' official synopsis here for all the details: "Luz, a self-assured teenage human girl, accidentally stumbles upon a portal to a magical new world where she befriends a rebellious witch, Eda, and an adorably tiny warrior, King. Despite not having magical abilities, Luz pursues her dream of becoming a witch by serving as Eda's apprentice at the Owl House and ultimately finds a new family in an unlikely setting."

