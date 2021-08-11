Dragon Ball Z Gets Shout Out in Disney's The Owl House

✖

Dragon Ball has been around for decades now, and its influence on animation spreads far and wide. From cultural references to Super Saiyan jokes, you can find tons of Dragon Ball easter eggs in mainstream media. And now, Disney has joined the train with its own special nod in The Owl House.

The whole thing went live when the Disney Channel animated series put out its newest episode. The series, which was made by Dana Terrace, took time to follow its leads on their journey to new power. As it turned out, the oldest witch had some trouble unlocking their new form, so she decided to try something out.

(Photo: Disney)

And what might that have been? Well, she tried to unlock a new form by screaming to the sky, and they got the idea from an old-school show. The series in question was Dragon Claw Z, and as you can see above, it shows a taloned Vegeta on the cover.

This kind of nod is hard to miss, and The Owl House didn't try to hide it. Whether you are a witch or a Saiyan, the task of unlocking new powers is hard. For guys like Vegeta, their go-to trick involves screaming and shedding blood. But for characters like Luz and Eda, the two have some different strategies at hand.

If you want to check out this nod for yourself, you can find The Owl House streaming on Disney Channel. The show debuted back in January 2020 to rave reviews, and fans continue to praise the show's focus on diversity including LGBTQ couples. The Owl House tells the story of Luz Noceda, a Dominican-American girl who falls into a magical world in her attempt to avoid summer camp. It is there the girl meets a rebel witch named Eda, and Luz decides to become a witch with her friend's help despite not having an ounce of magical know-how.

