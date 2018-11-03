‘The Promised Neverland’ Anime Reveals New Character Designs

The Promised Neverland is one of the major manga series debuting its anime adaptation in 2019, but before it officially hits fans are getting brief looks at how each of its characters will make the jump.

As spotted by @YonkouProd on Twitter, the series has unveiled the designs for Don, Gilda, and Isabella…otherwise known as “Mama.”

It'll be streamed on Amazon Prime Video

Don and Gilda are two of the kids who help the main trio of Emma, Norman, and Ray with their attempted escape, but the most important reveal is of “Mama.” Isabella plays a key role in the first arc of the series, which the anime will adapt for the first season, so fans should get used to her intense presence.

The series will adapt the “Escape” arc for the first season, which lasts until Chapter 37 of the original manga. The voice cast for the majority of the extended cast of characters, such as these three, are still unconfirmed as of this writing but the main trio of Emma, Norman, and Ray have been confirmed. Sumire Morohoshi will be portraying the lead Emma, Mariya Ise will portray Ray, and Maaya Uchida will be the voice of Norman.

Originally created by Kaiu Shirai with illustrations provided by Posuka Demizu, The Promised Neverland joined Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2016. It’s been a key series ever since its debut, leading to selling over 4.2 million copies in such a short time.

Mamoru Kanobe will be directing The Promised Neverland anime for CloverWorks, Toshiya Ohno will be handling the series composition, Kazuaki Shimada will be the character designer for the series, and Takahiro Obata will compose the music. The series will also be holding a special premiere during Jump Festa 2019 in Japan before its official release. The Promised Neverland is licensed by VIZ Media for an English language release and is described as such:

“Emma, Norman and Ray are the brightest kids at the Grace Field House orphanage. And under the care of the woman they refer to as “Mom,” all the kids have enjoyed a comfortable life. Good food, clean clothes and the perfect environment to learn—what more could an orphan ask for? One day, though, Emma and Norman uncover the dark truth of the outside world they are forbidden from seeing.”