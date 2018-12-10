‘The Promised Neverland’ Shares New TV Spot

The Promised Neverland is getting ready to premiere its much-anticipated anime adaptation in a month from now in Japan, and the series has been teasing its release with cool, but brief TV spots.

The newest spot not only gives us some brief new footage, but a tease of the series’ upcoming ending theme as well.

Though the title of the ending theme was previously unconfirmed, the new TV spot reveals that it will be titled “Stalemate” as performed by Co Shu Nie. The opening theme of the series was teased in a previous TV spot as well, with UVERworld performing “Touch off” for the series.

As for the new footage, there is not much here but the series importantly shows how the anime will interpret many of the rigorous exams and tests that main character Emma and the other children of this nursery have to perform every day. It ties into the main premise of the series, which has a twist that will most likely be revealed to all before the end of the pilot episode.

Premiering January 10 in Japan on Fuji TV’s Noitamina block and on Amazon Prime Video, Mamoru Kanobe will be directing The Promised Neverland anime for CloverWorks, and Toshiya Ohno will be handling the series composition, Kazuaki Shimada will be the character designer for the series, and Takahiro Obata will compose the music.

The confirmed voice cast for the series includes Sumire Morohoshi as Emma, Mariya Ise as Ray, and Maaya Uchida as Norman, Yuko Kaida as Isabella (‘Mama’), Shinei Ueki as Don, Lynn as Gilda, Nao Fujita as Krone, Hiyori Kono as Phil, Hinno Mari as Thomas, Shizuka Ishigami as Nut, Yuko Mori as Lannion, Ai Kayano as Anna, and Ozawa Aki as Connie.

Originally created by Kaiu Shirai with illustrations provided by Posuka Demizu, The Promised Neverland joined Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2016. It’s been a key series ever since its debut, leading to selling over 4.2 million copies in such a short time.

The Promised Neverland is licensed by VIZ Media for an English language release and is described as such, “Emma, Norman and Ray are the brightest kids at the Grace Field House orphanage. And under the care of the woman they refer to as “Mom,” all the kids have enjoyed a comfortable life. Good food, clean clothes and the perfect environment to learn—what more could an orphan ask for? One day, though, Emma and Norman uncover the dark truth of the outside world they are forbidden from seeing.”