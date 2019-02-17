‘The Promised Neverland’ Episode 7 Synopsis Surfaces

The Promised Neverland is hitting new levels of intrigue every week, and the latest episode seemed to flip it all on its head as Krone discovered that Emma and the others have been plotting something in secret. But, rather than turn them in, she has a different plan in mind.

The synopsis for Episode 7 of the series (as translated by @OrganicDinosaur on Twitter) teases more of Krone’s strange plan with Emma and the others, and teases a pretty striking conversation.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Promised Neverland EP #7: “011145” airs on 2/21~! pic.twitter.com/YNFMiJJMYz — OrganicDinosaur (@OrganicDinosaur) February 15, 2019

Episode 7 of the series was “011145” and the synopsis reads as such, “Emma and her comrades will have a united front with Krone?! Since Krone wants to eliminate Isabella, she says that she’ll cooperate in the escape of Emma and her comrades. What happened to Emma and the others when Krone asked them about whether or not they would join forces?!”

The rest of the synopsis teases a tense confrontation between Krone, Emma, and Norman as they begin this strange partnership as well, “They’re making mistakes in front of Krone?! In order to acquire the intel they want, Emma and Norman cautiously head towards Krone’s room. The two of them are being careful to not sli-up while questioning her, but Krone can completely see through them.”

The Promised Neverland has seen all sorts of wild twists since it began, and it’s nowhere near over. Originally created by Kaiu Shirai with illustrations provided by Posuka Demizu, The Promised Neverland joined Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2016. It’s been a key series ever since its debut, leading to selling over 4.2 million copies in such a short time.

The Promised Neverland is licensed by VIZ Media for an English language release and is described as such, “Emma, Norman and Ray are the brightest kids at the Grace Field House orphanage. And under the care of the woman they refer to as “Mom,” all the kids have enjoyed a comfortable life. Good food, clean clothes and the perfect environment to learn—what more could an orphan ask for? One day, though, Emma and Norman uncover the dark truth of the outside world they are forbidden from seeing.”

Licensed by Aniplex of America, The Promised Neverland is now streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, Hulu, and HIDIVE. Mamoru Kanobe directs the anime for CloverWorks, and Toshiya Ohno handles the series composition, Kazuaki Shimada serves as character designer for the series, and Takahiro Obata composes the music.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the latest Star Wars rumors involving Rian Johnson, the Dragon Ball Super Broly controversy, an Alita conversation & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!