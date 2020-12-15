The Promised Neverland Special Reveals Isabella's Best Moment of Rebellion

✖

The Promised Neverland's latest special chapter highlights Isabella's big moment of rebellion! Now that the series has been over for a few months, series writer Kaiu Shirai and illustrator Posuka Demizu have returned to the franchise for a series of special prequel chapters exploring some of the characters before pivotal moments in the series. The newest chapter revisited Isabella during her time in the final arc of the series as she worked as a grandmother to help Emma and the other former Grace Field House children to tear down the demon's world from the inside.

The special chapter featuring Isabella gives more clarity towards her final turn at the end of the series. Showing how Isabella instead used her position to recruit others to her cause, it revealed just how highly she thought of Emma and the other children before she revealed that it was her intention to rebel in the main series as well.

Toward the end of The Promised Neverland, one of the biggest reveals was that Isabella had been promoted to Grandmother level and she ended up turning her and the other mother candidates' weapons toward the demons. She was eventually killed for this act, but she played a major role in turning the tide of the final battle as she had gotten all of the moms on her side.

(Photo: Shueisha)

The special chapter reveals how she did just that. As the other moms wanted to take her out because they were jealous of how she became the Grandmother, Isabella instead turned the table on them and asked them to join her in destroying the farm system overall. Appealing to the fact that each of them is tired of fighting each other, she gets them all to agree to help her.

Fans of the series know how successful this ends up being for the other moms, and the end of the special chapter sees them thanking Isabella's grave for helping all of them live into a happy future with all of the escaped children. While the series chose to save Isabella's turn for a third-act surprise, this special prequel gave fans more insight into the why she did it.

It turns out that she did love those children she watched over, and like Krone, had been planning to topple the demons in her own right. What did you think of Isabella's special chapter? Which The Promised Neverland characters would you want to see explored like this in the future? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!