The Promised Neverland Fans are Mixed After Major Character Death

The Promised Neverland just killed off a major character in the latest chapter, and the results have been mixed with fans. Kaiu Shirai and Posuka Demizu's The Promised Neverland teased that the series finale was "imminent" and the latest few chapters have made this more clear than ever. Now that the fight between Emma and the demons has come to an end and the farms have been abolished, Emma and the other kids are preparing to officially make their way to the human world and kick off a new promise. But one character didn't get to have that happy ending.

Chapter 177 of The Promised Neverland saw Isabella take a fatal wound from a demon in order to protect Emma and the other kids, and unfortunately she did not survive the attacks. The kids around her began to realize how much they love their surrogate mother, and Isabella revealed the same in her final moments.

It was a heartbreaking moment for the series, but fans are feeling less enthused about seeing it happen. Many feel that the death itself was forced and seemingly out of nowhere as a way to cram one final big moment in before series ends. There are those who appreciate the complicated emotions from it, but many see it as faulty. But what do you think?

