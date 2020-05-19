The Promised Neverland Fans are Mixed After Major Character Death
The Promised Neverland just killed off a major character in the latest chapter, and the results have been mixed with fans. Kaiu Shirai and Posuka Demizu's The Promised Neverland teased that the series finale was "imminent" and the latest few chapters have made this more clear than ever. Now that the fight between Emma and the demons has come to an end and the farms have been abolished, Emma and the other kids are preparing to officially make their way to the human world and kick off a new promise. But one character didn't get to have that happy ending.
Chapter 177 of The Promised Neverland saw Isabella take a fatal wound from a demon in order to protect Emma and the other kids, and unfortunately she did not survive the attacks. The kids around her began to realize how much they love their surrogate mother, and Isabella revealed the same in her final moments.
It was a heartbreaking moment for the series, but fans are feeling less enthused about seeing it happen. Many feel that the death itself was forced and seemingly out of nowhere as a way to cram one final big moment in before series ends. There are those who appreciate the complicated emotions from it, but many see it as faulty. But what do you think?
Read on to see what fans are saying about Isabella's death in the latest The Promised Neverland chapter
It's Been Teased for a While...
remember when ray saw isabella in the seven walls, where he's being haunted by his DEAD siblings? shirai really out here foreshadowing isabella's death so damn good and now that she's dead it just. IT MAKES MY HEART ACHE EVEN MORE pic.twitter.com/IUh6JaLX3E— 『 norman supremacy ♔ 』 (@22194N) May 19, 2020
"Feels Forced"
TPN SPOILERS After rereading the The Promise Neverland chapter is hard for me to enjoy it. This is example on how death dosen't make a story good. The demon that killed Isabella came out of nowhere and was killed right after. The entire death just feels force as hell— Thunder Devil ⚫🍀🏐 (@ThunderDevil2) May 18, 2020
"I'll Never Be Okay"
tpn / the promised neverland chapter 177 spoilers— avery | playing ebg | #RIPHisoka (@LAT0M_) May 17, 2020
ill never be okay after seeing ray call isabella "mother" he didn't like her because of the lack of love he received from his /birth/ mother but in the end they both still loved each other so much pic.twitter.com/7kPS1PB401
"You Were One of My Most Loved Characters"
Isabella not https://t.co/MAUFzH9lD0 were one of my most loved The Promised Neverland characters.😢😭 pic.twitter.com/Rpxu5YRl5k— AmyUniverseKamado (@ShiroArmyYander) May 18, 2020
"Could Have Been Much More"
The Promised Neverland, Isabella's death is something I felt was a tad unnecessary really with just a demon coming up to merc them out of nowhere. I really liked the climax for her arc but uhhh was her death really necessary? I feel like this could've been much more. pic.twitter.com/XdPZuE9oOY— Bianca Bird (@CapnPanty) May 17, 2020
"Totally Bull"
so the author of Promised Neverland pulled a "It's not over yet" move and killed Isabella.
It's totally bullshit. I want more of her redemption after everything happened but no, the author pulled a "Butcher a character" thing just to add shock element.
Chapter 177 - 5/10— Ru;motoYT (@Zetsuvoun) May 18, 2020
"Really Disappointed"
I'm really disappointed at what's happening at the promised neverland manga right now. It's just so rushed. And they just k word isabella just like that geez. Come on now, give us atleast her interaction with ray and the other kids.. but no.. goddamn it. #tpn177— v̶e̶ (@yonagiii) May 17, 2020
"Circle of Life"
The Promised Neverland - Circle of Life
MAJOR TPN SPOILERS!
To me, one of the most well written characters in tpn is clearly Isabella. You can argue that her actions were awful, and you'd be right; but you can't deny that she was, deep down, just a good person - a good mother. pic.twitter.com/BhUhn1XTN2— andra @ ☀️🌔 zine & exams (@purpureusgalaxy) May 17, 2020
