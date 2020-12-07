The Promised Neverland to Release Another Special Chapter

✖

The Promised Neverland came to an end earlier this year, but the series is still thriving despite the close. With a second season in the works, The Promised Neverland is still wowing readers with special chapters these days. After all, the story hit the presses this weekend with a special chapter in Weekly Shonen Jump, and it seems yet another special is in the works.

This new update comes straight from Shueisha as its latest magazine gave fans a heads up on the special. After the manga gave Krone a special episode this weekend, it was announced another one was being penned for Isabella. The special will be 32-pages long, and it plans to reveal the truth about Isabella.

Naturally, fans are eager to read this new special given its focus on Isabella. Fans learned a lot about the Mom during the tenure of TThe Promised Neverland, but there are still plenty of other secrets she has yet to address. Some of those will surely be discussed in this new chapter, and fans expect Isabella's story to debut on December 14.

If you want to read the manga as a whole or check on Krone's chapter, you can find it online thanks to Viz Media. The publisher oversees the manga for English-speaking readers, and it has a digital Shonen Jump vault containing the entire series. And if you want to know more about the series, you can read the official description of The Promised Neverland below:

"The children of the Grace Field House orphanage have their happy lives upended when they find out they’re being raised to be fed to demons. Can they escape their fate before it’s too late?"

What did you make of The Promised Neverland's new special? Are you hyped for this next one? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.

HT - ANN