The Promised Neverland to Release Special Chapter About Krone

The Promised Neverland will be returning with a new special chapter all about Sister Krone. As one of the secondary antagonists of the first major arc of the series, fans had learned surprisingly little about this mysterious character following her initial introduction. Like many of the adult aged characters introduced throughout the series, Krone was teased to have a heartbreaking past because of everything it took to get to that age and not be eaten by the demons as a child. It seems the creators behind the series wanted to explore Krone a bit more now that the series has ended.

The newest issue of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine has announced (as spotted by @TPNManga on Twitter) that series writer Kaiu Shirai and illustrator Posuka Pemizu will be returning to the series for a special one-shot chapter with a special color page focusing on Sister Krone's past.

This new bonus chapter will be 36 pages long, and will be releasing with the December 6th issue of the magazine. Viz Media will most likely officially release this bonus chapter just like they had released the previous bonus entry as well. Shirai and Demizu previously returned to the series for a special prequel entry focusing on Ray's past before the events of the main series.

(Photo: CloverWorks)

If this new bonus chapter is anything like that prequel, it's sure to be a success given how little we actually get to see Krone in action in the main series. It seems the creators felt the same way as they will be exploring her character's past more, so perhaps the creators will return to the series with more bonus chapters exploring other characters? With the finale leaving a little to be desired with its final moments, these revisits to the series have been a welcome addition.

Even without this bonus chapter, there is still much on the way for The Promised Neverland fans. Not only is there a live-action adaptation in the works with Amazon, but the highly anticipated second season of the anime series will be returning in January as part of the Winter 2021 slate of releases. But what do you think? Excited to see The Promised Neverland return with a new chapter about Krone? What elements of her past are you hoping to see explored? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!