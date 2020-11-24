The Promised Neverland Creators Shares Their Favorite Behind-the-Scenes Facts

✖

The Promised Neverland's story might have ended in the manga, but that isn't stopping the anime from marching forward with a second season being released early next year, and the creators of the series in writer Kaiu Shirai and artist Posuka Demizu had the chance to share what some of their favorite "behind the scenes" moments were. On top of the upcoming second season of the anime, the adventures of Emma, Norman, and Ray will also be releasing a live action feature length film in Japan later this year, followed by a live action series to be released on Amazon!

The Promised Neverland is a unique tale in the landscape of anime and manga, focusing on horror versus "fisticuffs", as a gaggle of orphans attempt to win a battle of cat and mouse in a world that is ruled by monsters. With the first season ending as Norman, Emma, and Ray are able to save most of their fellow orphans, the outside world will be explored!

(Photo: Shueisha)

Both Shirai and Demizu went into detail during their interview for The Promised Neverland Art Book, sharing their favorite memories that took place during the creation of the franchise that has become one of the most popular anime franchises in the world today:

"Demizu: In the Paint chat I mentioned a while ago, I posted a hobby art from an account different from my personal account. A comment came from a child who is likely a junior high or high school student: “It seems to have the touch of TPN arts!"

Shirai: It’s the OG herself! Did you try to change the touch of TPN in your art?

Demizu: I did, of course! I used different art software from what I use, I was very careful!

Shirai: What was your reply?

Demizu: “I’m a fan, so I’m influenced”-something like that.

Shirai: I think Demizu sensei is great at changing her style, I wonder how it was found out.

Demizu: If I want, I think I can change the style to a certain extent. However, the people who gather are those who have similar taste and like similar atmospheres. The roots are the same, so I think it’s easy to associate. In future, I may not be able to enjoy the pure fun of posting arts there as my hobby, due to feeling nervous after posting them."

Are you hyped for the return of The Promised Neverland? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Emma, Norman, and Ray!