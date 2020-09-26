The Promised Neverland Shares New Live-Action Film Trailer Featuring Anime Cast

The Promised Neverland as a franchise has a lot on its plate right now, with the second season of the anime set to arrive early next year and a live action television series set to arrive on Amazon, and it seems as if the worlds of this twisted tale are uniting as a new trailer has dropped for the upcoming live action film coming out of Japan. The story of this dark anime has resonated with fans around the world, setting up a story that is decidedly different from the Shonen anime fare and weaving an unnerving environment for fans to consume.

The Promised Neverland follows the story of Emma, Norman, and Rey, three young orphans who discover that their orphanage is most assuredly not all that it seems. When Emma and Norman find themselves discovering that one of their fellow orphans wasn't actually adopted, but was instead offered as food to a race of monsters that are seemingly ruling the world, the story creates a spine chilling narrative that sees the trio playing a game of cat and mouse with their overseers as they try to formulate a plan to escape. The first season became insanely popular among anime fans and was an easy confirmation for a second installment.

(Photo: Toho)

The live action feature length film of the story set to release later this year in Japan will seemingly follow the same story structure as the first season of the anime, with the trailer showing off a number of events that might seem familiar to fans who have followed along with The Promised Neverland since its initial release.

The Promised Neverland has come to a close within the pages of the manga, much like Demon Slayer, wrapping the story of the orphans who were seeking a better life for themselves, but its clear that the story of this anime is compelling enough to garner numerous adaptations. Though we don't have any information about a release date or casting for the Amazon series, it's clear that the company took a serious interest in bringing a live action adaptation to North America.

What do you think of this new trailer that is narrated by the cast of The Promised Neverland's anime cast? What future project of the franchise are you most looking forward to?