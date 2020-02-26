The Promised Neverland Stirs Controversy Over Movie’s Cast

The Promised Neverland has discovered some brand new controversy thanks in part to the casting of Sister Krone in the upcoming live action movie set to release later this year. With the film promising to strongly adapt the early chapters of the popular anime franchise, Keiko Kitagawa will be playing Mama, while Naomi Watanabe will be playing Krone. With the announcement of these two villainous caretakers of the orphanage, fans are feeling conflicted about Watanabe’s casting as Sister Krone.

Krone, in the original anime and manga, was portrayed as African American, while Watanabe’s casting will change things up for the upcoming feature length film. Some fans are angry over the controversial switch, while others feel that the original depiction of Krone herself wasn’t exactly portrayed in the best of tastes. Needless to say, regardless of their thoughts on The Promised Neverland, the casting news is causing controversy with plenty of fans giving their thoughts on the matter via social media!

A Lot Of Fans Aren’t Happy

Im glad they did it.

For some reason the promised neverland movie isnt casting a black actress for Krone’s role and frankly it just feels wrong. https://t.co/UeG63MzMMr — Please play Ai:The Somnium Files👁 (@BlackMagePY) February 26, 2020

Mixed Feelings

They cast Watanabe Naomi (Left) as Sister Krone in the live-action The Promised Neverland.



They didn’t bother casting a black actress.



I guess that gets rid of the racist imagery from the manga but only by invoking erasure. pic.twitter.com/xQa71sN34N — 律 • EZ Do Breeze (@FeoUltima) February 26, 2020

Some Are More Accepting Of The Casting

I did not realize Naomi Watanabe was playing Krone in the upcoming live action film for The Promised Neverland till I saw the screenshots in the LRT!!!!!! I love her! I’m excited to see her in this role!! — 🌟Jisu-chi🌟 @FFXIV hell, never coming out (@Jisushika) February 26, 2020

“Why even make it?”

But why even make the shit if you’re not gonna stick to the source material smh — 𝕯𝖆𝖗𝖗𝖊𝖓 ☥ 𓂀 ダレン (@_dafrancis) February 26, 2020

Still Torn

I’m still kinda torn between this promised neverland live action. On the one hand, I’m sad they didn’t think to hire a black actress, but on the other hand I’m glad they got Naomi cuz Krone’s design is heavily reminiscent of mammies pic.twitter.com/HmVYFcCdZ9 — 𝕹𝖌𝖌𝖆𝖘 𝕲𝖛 𝕸𝖊 𝕳𝖊𝖊𝖇𝖎𝖊 𝕵𝖊𝖊𝖇𝖎𝖊𝖘 (@isaiahbeenlost) February 26, 2020

“A Better Look”

yo I really like Promised Neverland, but one of the sticking points I have with it is the depiction of Sister Krone, so this feels like a much better look for that character https://t.co/qOacwu7s7o — A Very Tangible Poss (@tlarn) February 26, 2020

“Factually Incorrect”

NEWS: First look at The Promised Neverland Live-Action movie. Krone played by light skin actress. Some fans feel that there aren’t any black female actress that speak fluent Japanese. 🤔…. that’s factually incorrect



FACTS DONT CARE ABOUT YOUR FEELINGS. pic.twitter.com/kwMl2tYgUV — 🔥Oppai Senpai 🔥 (@MrOppaiSenpai) February 25, 2020

IDK