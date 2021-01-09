The Promised Neverland Season 2 Shares Episode Order

✖

The Promised Neverland's long-awaited second season has finally arrived, with a premiere episode that explored the orphans of Grace Field House, and it seems as if the episode count for the anime produced by the animation studio of Clover Works has let slip just how many episodes of the anime fans of Emma, Norman, and Ray can expect in this brand new outing. No longer held within their orphanage, the series has been introducing far more monstrous characters than we had ever seen before, though all of the creatures might not be exactly what they seem in the world of these lost children.

The conclusion of the first season of the anime found Emma, Norman, Ray, and their brothers and sisters held with Grace Field House doing what was once thought impossible as they were able to escape the orphanage and are now running from monsters in the outside world while simultaneously looking for sanctuary. The Promised Neverland has always been a game of "cat and mouse" between the children and those that are looking to cultivate them into a creature's dinner, and it seems as if the second season of the franchise's anime is attempting to continue the fan-favorite streak!

The Promised Neverland revealed that it would be releasing eleven episodes for its second season, which will eventually make their way to home video with a number of bundles across Blu-Ray and DVD that will compile these terrifying new adventures of the children of Grace Field House:

The latest episode of The Promised Neverland's anime showed the orphans taking their first steps outside of the walls of their orphanage, chased down by hideous monsters who are either looking to swallow them whole or are hoping that they can capture the children to return them to the borders of their deceitful home.

What did you think of The Promised Neverland's opening salvo for its second season? Will you be trying to pick up these Blu-Ray and DVD sets? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grace Field House Orphans!