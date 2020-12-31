The Promised Neverland Season 2 Releases New Synopsis

✖

The Promised Neverland is just days away from its comeback, and fans are hyped for whatever season two has in store. The series has kept netizens waiting a hot minute for new content, but readers know the events of season two will be worth their patience. And before the show returns to TV, a new synopsis has surfaced for season two that will make fans excited.

"Freedom is beautiful but brutal. Fifteen children escape Grace Field House, a false paradise, hoping for a chance at freedom. Instead, they encounter plants and animals they have never seen, and are chased by demons. The outside world is so beautiful, and yet almost too cruel to face," the new synopsis reads.

"Even so, the children refuse to give up. They are guided in their search fo better lives only by a message from Minerva and a pen Norman left behind in order to fulfill they promise to return to the House to save those of their family who are still trapped within."

As you can see, the new season of The Promised Neverland plans to check in on its heroes as they explore freedom for the first time. Season one spent much of its time getting Emma, Ray, and the gang as they tried to run away. Obviously, Isabella and Krone made such a plan difficult to see through, but the gang made it will minimal sacrifices. The only issue is that there are still children back at the Grace Field House, and they are sitting ducks to any hungry demon out there.

If you are ready to watch this new season, The Promised Neverland will return just after the new year. Season two will debut on January 7 on Funimation and Crunchyroll.

HT - TPNManga