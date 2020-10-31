The Promised Neverland Composer Shares Season 2 Update for Halloween

✖

The spooky Halloween season is one of the best times to look back on the first season of Kaiu Shirai and Posuka Demizu's The Promised Neverland anime, and now the composer behind the series has celebrated the Halloween holiday with a neat update for the second season of the series. Initially scheduled to release this Fall before being moved to a January 2021 release due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, The Promised Neverland's second season has admittedly shown fans very little as to what we can expect to see with the new episodes thus far.

But while we have yet to see any footage or promotional materials for the new season, the composer behind The Promised Neverland's second season, Takahiro Obata, shared a brief clip of one of the new songs coming to the season for the Halloween holiday. Obata shared the clip with fans on Twitter with the following message, "Happy Halloween! That's why, I'm slightly unveiling a new song for [The Promised Neverland.] Which scene will it flow in? Let's wait for the anime broadcast in January with excitement!"

With the currently scheduled Winter 2021 release planned for The Promised Neverland's second season, we can probably expect to see a teaser or trailer for the new episodes in due time. At the very least, we should get our first real look at the new season by the end of the year as Shueisha preps for an online version of their Jump Festa convention this year. But it's all conjecture at this point as we wait for next January!

Are you excited for The Promised Neverland's second season? What did you think of the first season of the series? What are you hoping to see when the series returns with new episodes next year? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!