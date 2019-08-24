The Promised Neverland Fan-Art Imagines One Crucial Season 2 Scene

The Promised Neverland got the 2019 anime year off to a great start, and the first season of the series was a huge hit with fans. It’s unfortunately going to be a bit of a wait for the second season of the series as it’s currently scheduled for an unconfirmed date in 2020, but the staff behind the series have teased that the new season is coming along nicely. With this wait for the second season, one artist has taken it upon themselves to imagine how one key scene will look.

Artist Raluki shared their take on The Promised Neverland‘s second season to Reddit, and it’s been a huge success with fans as it perfectly captures just how the anime might be adapting a particular Ray scene. Beware there are spoilers for the immediate events following season one, so you might want to wait a bit if you’re trying to stay completely blind.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The scene depicted here happens shortly after Emma and the others have successfully escaped from the Grace Field house at the end of the first season. After falling into a mysterious pit, Ray and the others realize that the pen Krone left with them is tied into the books left behind by “Mr. Minerva.” The pen and book plays a crucial role in their survival from here on out, and the second season will see the kids struggling to stay alive in this endless wild.

As the first season teased, things are only getting more intense as the series continues to show what’s really going on in the outside world. This art is such a good preview of what’s to come, and fans are hoping that the official scene can match this fan art’s level of quality.

Licensed by Aniplex of America, The Promised Neverland is now streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, Hulu, and HIDIVE. Mamoru Kanbe directs the anime for CloverWorks, and Toshiya Ohno handles the series composition, Kazuaki Shimada serves as character designer for the series, and Takahiro Obata composes the music.

Originally created by Kaiu Shirai with illustrations provided by Posuka Demizu, The Promised Neverland joined Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2016. It’s been a key series ever since its debut, leading to selling over 4.2 million copies in such a short time. The Promised Neverland is licensed by VIZ Media for an English language release and is described as such:

“Emma, Norman and Ray are the brightest kids at the Grace Field House orphanage. And under the care of the woman they refer to as “Mom,” all the kids have enjoyed a comfortable life. Good food, clean clothes and the perfect environment to learn—what more could an orphan ask for? One day, though, Emma and Norman uncover the dark truth of the outside world they are forbidden from seeing.”