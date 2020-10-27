Halloween: Anime's Spookiest Shows for the Season

The Halloween season is in full swing and with All Hallow's Eve a few days away, what better time than now to dive into some of the most terrifying anime that have ever been created over the years of the medium? From vampires to werewolves to demons, anime hasn't been afraid to venture forth into the worlds of the creatures of the night, while also taking the opportunity to dive into psychological horror as well, which is definitely something we wanted to highlight within this list of haunted anime stories! What is your favorite spooky anime series? What's the scariest moment in all of anime? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and all things spooky!

Jujutsu Kaisen (Photo: Studio MAPPA) We might as well start off with the front runner for one of the biggest new anime of the fall season in Jujutsu Kaisen, which happens to center around battling giant monstrosities that go by "curses". While the series has a set up that is synonymous to series such as Bleach and Yu Yu Hakusho, the monsters that we've seen Yuji take on so far have been some of the most ghastly in anime existence. If you're looking for a new anime for the fall season that is packed with action and also has a hint of the macabre, Jujutsu Kaisen is definitely what you're looking for.

Hellsing Ultimate (Photo: Madhouse) The story of Alucard and the organization named Hellsing is one of the most popular anime franchises ever released, and focuses entirely on the bloody battles of the vampire king and the enemies that stand in his path. While the original Hellsing is no slouch, Hellsing Ultimate is essentially the "Full Metal Alchemist: Brotherhood" to the original. Though Hellsing doesn't seem to be returning any time soon, it remains one of the most iconic franchises in the world of anime when it comes to all things vampires.

Devilman Crybaby Devilman Crybaby isn't simply horrific thanks in part to the insane designs of the monsters that populate the series, but the anime itself is definitely one of the most nihilistic within the medium and ends on a note that will have you pondering the meaning of life while struggling with the events that just transpired. Science Saru, the animation studio responsible for this trippy entry, did a fantastic job of not only capturing the horror of the creatures that the protagonist Devilman must fight in a bid to save the world, but the energy of the world and its characters. Definitely one worth checking out if you don't mind blood and psychological horror to boot!

Monster (Photo: Madhouse) Monster has no "monsters" that crawl through the night, but rather, takes a page from the likes of The Omen, following a surgeon who inadvertently saves the life of a man who is destined to become the "Anti-Christ". With the anime series running over the course of seventy four episodes, Monster is definitely an investment but it is one worth taking the time to watch as the anime series remains one of the best horror series to ever be made within the medium!