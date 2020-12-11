The Promised Neverland Season Two New Commercial Features Hint At Opening Theme

✖

The Promised Neverland is set to have a bright future ahead of it, with a live-action feature-length film set to arrive later this year and the second season of the anime is slated to arrive early next year, with a new commercial for the animated adventures of Emma, Ray, and Norman revealing a hint at the upcoming opening theme for the series! With the second season set to premiere on January 7th, fans don't have to wait long to see what horrors and tribulations the children of the orphanage will have to experience outside of the walls.

The Promised Neverland has always touted itself as an anime franchise that focuses on games of "cat and mouse" rather than the fast-paced action that has made Shonen series like Dragon Ball, Demon Slayer, and One Piece earn their popular reputations! With a trio of orphans discovering that their world was one in which they were being raised in order to become food for horrifying monsters, the story of Emma, Ray, Norman, and the other children of the orphanage followed their attempts at escaping their "prison". With the first season-ending as the children manage to pull off a death-defying escape, the question now arises if they will be able to survive what awaits them within the forests of a world they do not know!

Yakuneba Staff shared the first look at the new commercial for the second season of The Promised Neverland via their Official Twitter Account, giving fans a brief opportunity to hear the new opening intro for the scary adventures of a world that is seemingly ruled by monsters, raising children to be devoured as their next meals:

On top of these new projects on the way, Amazon is currently working on creating a live-action television series for The Promised Neverland, which will give anime audiences a brand new take on the franchise that has already come to a close in the manga series!

What do you think of this first look at the second season for The Promised Neverland? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Emma, Norman, and Ray!