The Promised Neverland Live-Action Movie Drops New Character Posters

✖

Kaiu Shirai and Posuka Demizu's The Promised Neverland will be expanding into all sorts of new territory soon, and the first of these major breakouts is a new live-action film releasing in Japan. To celebrate its upcoming release in December, the film has shared some brand new character posters that give a much closer look at the live-action interpretations of characters like Emma, Norman, Ray and more. As the upcoming film approaches its release in theaters in December, we have begun to see more of what we can expect from this new adaptation.

Releases in theaters in Japan on December 18th, The Promised Neverland's live-action film is directed by Yuichiro Hirakawa with Noriko Gotou writing the script (the team behind Netflix's ERASED live-action series). While many fans can be wary of what a live-action adaptation could bring, the character posters for the adaptation released through its official Twitter account tease a close attention to detail. Check out the poster for Emma below:

Along with the new poster featuring Minami Hanabe as Emma, there are also new posters featuring Kairi Jo as Ray and Rihiko Itagaki as Norman:

There were also character posters released featuring closer looks at Keiko Kitagawa as Isabella and Naomi Watanabe as Krone:

The Promised Neverland's live-action film is only one of the major projects in the works for the series that also include a live-action TV series in the works with Amazon and a second season of the anime making its debut early next year. Although the original manga run for the series had come to its end earlier this year, it's clear that there will be far more to enjoy for the franchise in the coming months.

An official English language release for the film has yet to be announced as of this writing, but what do you think? Excited to see a live-action take on The Promised Neverland? What are you hoping to see in the new film? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!