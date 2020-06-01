The Promised Neverland Introduces the Human World

✖

After teasing its imminent ending, The Promised Neverland really does seem like it's reaching the series finale after the latest chapter officially introduced the human world. First surprisingly revealed several arcs ago when Emma and the others discovered that there was a whole world outside of the demonic one they found themselves in, the final arc of the series has seen Emma struggle along with the other children in order to fulfill a new promise and escape the demons safely. As it turned out, this promise involved sending Emma and the others to the human world.

Picking up from the mysterious cliffhanger from the previous chapter, Chapter 179 of the series sees Phil and the other Grace Field House kids waking up on a mysterious beach in the human world. The human world is indeed free of demons, but it's also at the cost of something far more intense...Emma's not with the other kids.

The latest chapter sees a member of the Ratri clan arrive on a futuristic flying vessel, and it's soon revealed that all of the other children from the demon world have begun to wake up at different places in the world. The key word is "different" here too as the human world is revealed to be much different than what Emma and the other kids expected.

While the books they had access to detailed a human world from 2015, they actually find themselves in the year 2047. From 2020 to 2030, this world was ravaged by natural disasters, epidemics, food shortages, and a full war that went on for ten years. Deciding to put their differences aside for humanity, the world then abolished all borders and became one large, unified nation.

Norman realizes that the world being as open as this means the children from their side will be integrated into the human world society without many problems, but that's not their main concern for now. Emma has seemingly woken up in a much different location than the rest of them, and unfortunately it's not yet confirmed she had made it to the human world too.

