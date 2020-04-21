The Promised Neverland Changes Everything in Latest Chapter

The Promised Neverland has been in the midst of its final arc as the latest few chapters have greatly shaken up the status quo. As Emma and the other children mounted an attack on the demons and their queen, a new promise was forged, and a new future for the series has been set. But the latest chapter of the series changed things dramatically for the series as the manga truly nears its end. Chapter 175 of the series had Emma and the others find out that not only are the battles finally over, but the farms will be abolished.

Chapter 175 of the series continues to see the demon world struggling in the midst of their power vacuum now that the majority of the royals and those in charge have been wiped out. Under the direction of returning Leuvis (who was revealed to be a former royal himself), the demons realize that they no longer have to eat humans to live anymore.

In a previous chapter it was discovered that Mujika's blood would allow the demons to retain their intelligence and forms, and thus eating humans would no longer be needed. Ushering in a new future for their world (and crowing Mujika as their future queen), the demons abolish the need for the human farms.

All children raised as food will be freed from here on out, and that means the battle to survive is finally over. Emma and the other kids realize this, and they immediately head out to the Grace Field House to reunite with their former housemates (like Phil) and will be telling them the good news in the next chapter of the series.

The Promised Neverland's ending is quickly upon us as there are very few plot threads to unravel. Now that the new status quo is beginning to be put into place, there's still the matter of figuring out what Emma established as the new promise. Not only that, we still need to see what the human side of this world really is like.

But at the end of the day, at least Emma and the others no longer have to fight for their lives like they have been through the entire series. It really looks like The Promised Neverland will be coming to a happy end. What do you think of this massive change for the series? How do you think Emma and the other kids' futures will turn out? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.