The Quintessential Quintuplets to Get a Sequel

The Quintessential Quintuplets is about to move forward with an all-new series in the wake of season two. It wasn't long ago the show brought its season two simulcast to a close, but the anime's official Twitter is reassuring fans more is to come. A new series is on the way, and a little poster was released to hype the upcoming anime.

"Thanks to everyone's support... a sequel to The Quintessential Quintuplets has been decided upon! Stay tuned for more details," the tweet reads for fans.

At this point, there is no word on when this new series will go live, but fans are hoping it will be released in 2022. The key visual released for the anime showcases an interesting scene, and it finds our five heroines all dressed up in wedding attire. Each girl has opted for a different wedding style, so our guess about the show's story is as good as any other!

If you have yet to check out The Quintessential Quintuplets, you can stream the first two seasons over on Funimation. The anime's synopsis can be found below if you need to know more:

"Five times the gain. Five times the pain. Futaro already has his hands full with the quintuplets, but when his first love shows up out of nowhere, things get even more complicated. How the girls deal with the competition may just seal their fate—and his!"

