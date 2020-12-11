The Quintessential Quintuplets Confirms Season 2 Release Date with New Trailer

✖

The Quintessential Quintuplets has confirmed its Season 2 release date with a new trailer. Originally scheduled this Fall before being delayed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the much anticipated second season of the series will finally be making its debut in January as part of the Winter 2021 anime season. This second season will be one of many anime coming back for new episodes next year, and now fans have gotten a new look at what we can expect to see when The Quintessential Quintuplets releases these new episodes on January 7th in Japan.

The Quintessential Quintuplets Season 2 will be officially making its debut on January 7th, and while it has yet to be confirmed for an official English language release, it's likely it will be licensed when the new season makes its debut considering Crunchyroll released both and English subtitled and dubbed versions of the first season. You can check out the newest trailer for the season below:

The first season of the series began with the major hook that Fuutarou Uesugi will end up marrying one of the titular quintuplets, but things had been further complicated as it was revealed that he has a tie with one of them in the past. Not only that, this newest trailer complicates things further as it seemingly introduces a much older version of the Quintuplets' long haired look from when they were children (which seems to catch Uesugi's eye.

But as he gets to know each of these sisters, the romantic threads extend even further than expected and are likely only getting more complicated in the next season. What do you think? Are you excited for The Quintessential Quintuplets' second season? What moments are you hoping to see in the next season? Who do you think Uesugi will end up with? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!