The Quintessential Quintuplets Movie Sets North American Release Date

The Quintessential Quintuplets brought the anime franchise to an end with a grand finale feature film earlier this Spring across theaters in Japan, and now the movie has set its release date for theaters in the United States, Canada, and many other regions to come! The anime taking on Negi Haruba's now complete original manga series wrapped up its second season with not only a cliffhanger, but with the announcement that the franchise would be returning with a new movie bringing it all to an end. Now fans around the world will be able to see who Futaro ultimately chooses to marry.

Crunchyroll has announced that The Quintessential Quintuplets Movie will be launching in Australia and New Zealand on December 1st, in the United States and Canada on December 2nd, in the United Kingdom and Ireland on December 7th, and many more regions. This will not only include the original Japanese audio with English subtitles, but an English dubbed release as well. You can check out the newest trailer for The Quintessential Quintuplets Movie below to celebrate its theatrical worldwide release!

How to Watch The Quintessential Quintuplets Movie

The Quintessential Quintuplets Movie's international run first kicks off with a special event screening in Italy on October 31st, then will be followed up on November 3-4 in France as a limited release, November 18-19 in Spain, December 1 in Australia and New Zealand, December 2 in the U.S. and Canada, December 7-8 in the U.K. and Ireland, March 28th next year in Germany, and will be releasing at various early 2023 dates (currently TBA) in Poland, Romania, Czech Republic and Hungary.

The newly announced English dub cast for the film includes the likes of Lindsay Seidel as Ichika Nakano, Jill Harris as Nino Nakano, Felecia Angelle as Miku Nakano, Bryn Apprill as Yotsuba Nakano, Tia Ballard as Itsuki Nakano, Josh Grelle as Futaro Uesugi, and Terri Doty as young Futaro. You can find the first two seasons of the series now on Crunchyroll, and they hype the events of The Quintessential Quintuplets Movie as such:

"When five lovely young girls who hate studying hire part-time tutor Futaro, he guides not only their education but also their hearts. Time spent has brought them all closer, with feelings growing within the girls and Futaro. As they finish their third year of high school and their last school festival approaches, they set their sights on what's next. Is there a future with one of them and Futaro?"

