The Quintessential Quintuplets Releases New Movie Poster

The Quintessential Quintuplets has been enjoying some major success with its feature film debut across theaters overseas, and the film has released a new poster to help celebrate its success! When the second season of the anime adaptation taking on Negi Haruba's original manga series came to an end, it was officially revealed that the anime would be coming back with its debut movie. At the same time, it was also revealed that this new movie would serve as a finale for the anime overall. Since then, fans have been very curious to see just how it would all come to an end.

The Quintessential Quintuplets' debut feature film released across theaters in Japan earlier this Spring, and it has been doing very well as it had been sticking around in the top ten at the box office overseas. In fact, it's been doing so well that The Quintessential Quintuplets is getting ready for a new push through theaters as it will be expanding across over 90 theaters in the region beginning on July 29th. To help celebrate the new movie's success and its upcoming expansion for the Summer, you can check out the newest poster for The Quintessential Quintuplets movie on Pony Canyon's official Twitter account:

The Quintessential Quintuplets' new movie has not yet revealed any plans for an official international release as of this writing, but given its success overseas it's highly likely that we will eventually get to see this grand finale in some shape or form. It might not be this year, but there's a good chance it's in the cards. If you wanted to check out its two season run, you can now find the series streaming with Crunchyroll.

They describe The Quintessential Quintuplets as such,"Uesugi Fuutarou, a high school second-year from a poor family, receives a highly appealing offer to work part-time as a tutor... but his students turn out to be girls from his own class! What's more, they're quintuplets... and all five are beautiful, but happen to be problem students who have borderline grades and hate studying! Looks like his first assignment will be to win all the sisters' trust?! Every day is a wild party in this rom-com centering around the quintuplet sisters of the Nakano household!"

