The Quintessential Quintuplets Movie Readies for Release With Final Trailer

✖

The Quintessential Quintuplets will be hitting screens across Japan with its new movie later this Spring, and has given fans a much better idea of what to expect with the fullest trailer for the new feature film yet! The anime adaptation taking on Negi Haruba's original manga series wrapped up its second season some time ago, and rather than continue with a full third season, it was then announced that the anime would be coming to an end with a new feature film instead. Touting its new release as the finale for the franchise overall, fans will finally see which of the titular quintuplets Fuutarou Uesugi will actually end up with.

It's already May 5th in Japan, and that's actually the birthday for the titular Nakano quintuplets. To celebrate their birthday and the fact that the new The Quintessential Quintuplets movie will be hitting theaters across Japan on May 20th, the feature film has released a new trailer. With this bringing the anime franchise to an end overall, there is going to be a lot riding on this for those who had loved seeing the various relationships develop over the course of those first two seasons. You can check it out below:

Together with the new movie, there will also be a special new chapter released taking place after the events of the finale too! Unfortunately, there has yet to be any international plans made known for The Quintessential Quintuplets finale movie just yet, but that also means there is plenty of time to catch up before it potentially hits. If you wanted to check out its two season run, you can now find the series streaming with Crunchyroll. They describe the series as such:

"Uesugi Fuutarou, a high school second-year from a poor family, receives a highly appealing offer to work part-time as a tutor... but his students turn out to be girls from his own class! What's more, they're quintuplets... and all five are beautiful, but happen to be problem students who have borderline grades and hate studying! Looks like his first assignment will be to win all the sisters' trust?! Every day is a wild party in this rom-com centering around the quintuplet sisters of the Nakano household!"

What do you think? How are you liking the look of The Quintessential Quintuplets movie so far? Who do you think Fuutarou should end up with at the end of the series? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!