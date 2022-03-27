The Quintessential Quintuplets Movie Drops New Trailer

The Quintessential Quintuplets will be coming back for one final anime movie, and has released a new trailer! Negi Haruba’s original manga series for The Quintessential Quintuplets is now complete, and that has had fans wondering about how the anime would be approaching the series’ ending. The second season of the series brought the story closer than ever to an end as Fuutarou is one step closer to piecing together his memories of the past (and ended on one major mystery for the future), and soon fans will get to see how it all comes to an end with one final anime project.

Rather than return for a third season as many fans had been anticipating, The Quintessential Quintuplets will be ending the anime with a new feature film. Scheduled to run for 130 mins, there’s still a lot that has yet to be revealed about the story’s movie itself outside of it serving as a finale to the franchise as a whole. With the new movie’s release hitting theaters on May 20 (with no international release plans yet known for the film), The Quintessential Quintuplets movie has dropped a new trailer! Check it out below:

The staff and cast are returning from the second season for the new movie, so if you wanted to check out the first two seasons of the series to catch up before the movie hits, you can now find The Quintessential Quintuplets streaming with Crunchyroll and Funimation. They describe the series as such, “Uesugi Fuutarou, a high school second-year from a poor family, receives a highly appealing offer to work part-time as a tutor… but his students turn out to be girls from his own class! What’s more, they’re quintuplets… and all five are beautiful, but happen to be problem students who have borderline grades and hate studying! Looks like his first assignment will be to win all the sisters’ trust?! Every day is a wild party in this rom-com centering around the quintuplet sisters of the Nakano household!”

What do you think? What did you think of The Quintessential Quintuplets' first two seasons? What are you hoping to see in the new movie? Who do you think ends up with Fuutarou in the end?