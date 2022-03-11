The Quintessential Quintuplets Movie Reveals New Poster

The Quintessential Quintuplets will be coming back for a brand new movie soon and has released a new poster to celebrate! With Negi Haruba’s original manga run of the series ending a couple of years ago (not long before the second season of the anime aired), fans had been wondering how the adaptation would handle the series’ grand finale. The second season seemed to bring the series closer to this point more than ever before, so fans had been wondering what the anime would be planning next following its end. Now we’ll soon see that in action with the release of a new feature film.

Rather than continue with a traditional third season, The Quintessential Quintuplets will be returning for a brand new feature film that is setting itself out to be the finale for the anime franchise as a whole. Releasing on May 20th in theaters across Japan, The Quintessential Quintuplets‘ new movie is currently scheduled to run for 130 minutes in total. It’s yet to be revealed what else fans can expect from the movie’s story specifically, but fans can now check out a new poster featuring the returning titular quintuplets. You can check it out below:

The Quintessential Quintuplets movie will be produced by Bibury Animation Studios once more after their work with the second season, and will be featuring a returning cast. Production staff details or specific story teases have yet to be revealed as of this writing, nor are there any official international release plans set for the new movie just yet. But if you wanted to check out the first two seasons of the series to catch up, you can now find The Quintessential Quintuplets streaming with Crunchyroll and Funimation.

They describe the series as such, “Uesugi Fuutarou, a high school second-year from a poor family, receives a highly appealing offer to work part-time as a tutor… but his students turn out to be girls from his own class! What’s more, they’re quintuplets… and all five are beautiful, but happen to be problem students who have borderline grades and hate studying! Looks like his first assignment will be to win all the sisters’ trust?! Every day is a wild party in this rom-com centering around the quintuplet sisters of the Nakano household!”

What do you think? What are you hoping to see in The Quintessential Quintuplets movie? Who do you think ends up marrying Fuutarou at the end?