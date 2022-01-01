The Quintessential Quintuplets Confirms Movie Release Date With Trailer and Poster

The Quintessential Quintuplets has shared a new poster and trailer for its upcoming movie! The second season of the anime wrapped up its run earlier this year after being delayed from its initially scheduled release last year due to the complications of the ongoing pandemic, and with its ending confirmed that a new anime was on the way. The final episode had been released with an announcement that a new sequel was in the works, and soon enough this new sequel was confirmed to be a feature film production. But while this movie is an exciting continuation, it’s also going to be the last.

The Quintessential Quintuplets had announced it's going to continue with a new movie scheduled for a release next year, and the previous update for the movie revealed plans for a scheduled release in Japan next Summer. With the newest update comes our best look at the new movie yet with the debut of a new trailer and poster. Confirming a May 20th release for the film in Japan, the news also comes with the announcement that it will serve as a finale for the anime franchise overall.

https://twitter.com/5Hanayome_anime/status/1476207374176493581?s=20

The movie will be produced by Bibury Animation Studios, the studio behind the second season, and it’s likely that the staff and cast for the second season will be returning for the new movie as well. The announcements have listed the film at 130 minutes in length, and also note how this will be the finale for the anime as well. If you wanted to check out the first two seasons of the series to catch up, you can now find The Quintessential Quintuplets now streaming with Crunchyroll and Funimation.

They describe the series as such, “Uesugi Fuutarou, a high school second-year from a poor family, receives a highly appealing offer to work part-time as a tutor… but his students turn out to be girls from his own class! What’s more, they’re quintuplets… and all five are beautiful, but happen to be problem students who have borderline grades and hate studying! Looks like his first assignment will be to win all the sisters’ trust?! Every day is a wild party in this rom-com centering around the quintuplet sisters of the Nakano household!”

What do you think? Are you sad to see that The Quintessential Quintuplets will be ending with this new movie? Who do you want to see Fuutarou end up with?