These Life-Sized Anime Figures Will Run You Over $8,000

When it comes to goods and collectibles, the anime industry will do just about anything for fans. From clothing to statues and more, you can find tons of merchandise for just about any anime out there. And now, it seems one popular rom-com is going all out with a collection of life-sized stands.

Oh, and they are going to cost you quite a lot. It turns out the collection will put buyers back at least $8,000 USD, so you will want to keep that in mind.

As shared by Crunchyroll, The Quintessential Quintuplets are getting the life-size collection, and all five sisters will be featured. The Japanese outlet CAnime is making the hefty statues, but fans should be warned. The life-size pieces aren’t designed like dolls; These figures are more like stands, so the sisters are printed on top of clear acrylic.

Currently, CAnime is taking pre-orders for the figures, and each one will stand between 4-5 feet tall. Each life-size figure comes with a small keychain that mirrors the large stand. And right now, each of these pieces will cost $1,600 USD. You can only buy one of each character, so the cost for all five girls is $8,000 before taxes or shipping is included.

If you have not seen The Quintessential Quintuplets, the show is currently streaming over on Crunchyroll. The rom-com’s synopsis can be read below for more details:

“Uesugi Fuutarou, a high school second-year from a poor family, receives a highly appealing offer to work part-time as a tutor… but his students turn out to be girls from his own class! What’s more, they’re quintuplets… and all five are beautiful, but happen to be problem students who have borderline grades and hate studying! Looks like his first assignment will be to win all the sisters’ trust?! Every day is a wild party in this rom-com centering around the quintuplet sisters of the Nakano household!”

