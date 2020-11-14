The Quintessential Quintuplets Season 2 Shares New Character Promo

✖

The Quintessential Quintuplets will finally be returning for its second season next year, and it has shared a new character promo teasing its imminent premiere. Initially scheduled to debut this October as part of the Fall 2020 wave of new anime, the second season of the series had been delayed to a premiere in January due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Following the delay announcement from earlier this Summer, we actually had not gotten our first look at the new season until much later in the year. But since Season 2 is close, we'll start to see more promotional materials.

The first of these promotional materials is a special character focused promo for Ichika Nakano, the oldest of the titular quintessential quintuplets, as shared through the series' official Twitter account. The account will actually be debuting a new promo for each of the sisters in the coming weeks as well before the series makes its return in January.

Unfortunately, there is still no concrete release date for the new season just yet but The Quintessential Quintuplets is scheduled for a release in January 2021. It will feature a new director Kaori and new animation studio, Bibury Animation Studio, for the second season, but will have a returning voice cast as well as returning script writer and composer for the new season. Which means there will be some familiarity among the unfamiliar with the new episodes!

