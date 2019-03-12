Exclusive ‘The Rising of the Shield Hero’ Clip Teases Fierce New Battles

The Rising of the Shield Hero’s latest episode saw the introduction of a new princess, Melty, but Naofumi is over the entire royal family in general. So, like always, he’s moving on to the next thing.

As he prepares for the arrival of the next wave of monsters, he and his party are going to be fighting through the sewers in order to level up. You can check out this exclusive clip of the action in the video above.

Premiering on Crunchyroll and VRV Wednesday, March 13 at 7:30 AM PST, The Rising of the Shield Hero Episode 10 is titled “In the Midst of Turmoil” and is described as such, “After refusing to hear Melty out, Naofumi switches to planning for the next Wave. When a bunch of young soldiers ask to join his party, he agrees, but on a certain condition. At the same time, he also tries to upgrade Raphtalia’s class after she hits the level cap, but all he receives is harassment.”

If you’re interested in checking out The Rising of the Shield Hero yourself, both the Japanese language release and English language dub are now streaming on Crunchyroll. Crunchyroll is producing the English dub alongside the Japanese release of the series, and the English voice cast includes Billy Kametz as Naofumi Iwatani, Erica Mendez as Raphtalia, Brianna Knickerbocker as Filo, Alan Lee as Ren Amaki the Sword Hero, Xander Mobus as Motoyasu Kitamura the Spear Hero, Erik Scott Kimerer as Itsuki Kawasumi the Bow Hero, and Faye Mata as Myne.

Originally conceived as a series of light novels written by Aneko Yusagi in 2013, The Rising of the Shield Hero‘s anime adaptation is produced by Kinema Citrus and directed by Takao Abo. You can currently find The Rising of the Shield Hero streaming on Crunchyroll and VRV. The series is described as such:

“Iwatani Naofumi, a run-of-the-mill otaku, finds a book in the library that summons him to another world. He is tasked with joining the sword, spear, and bow as one of the Four Cardinal Heroes and fighting the Waves of Catastrophe as the Shield Hero. Excited by the prospect of a grand adventure, Naofumi sets off with his party. However, merely a few days later, he is betrayed and loses all his money, dignity, and respect. Unable to trust anyone anymore, he employs a slave named Raphtalia and takes on the Waves and the world. But will he really find a way to overturn this desperate situation?”

