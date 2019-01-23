Exclusive ‘The Rising of the Shield Hero’ Clip Teases Raphtalia’s Growth

The Rising of the Shield Hero has quickly become one of the most talked about anime series of the Winter 2019 anime season, and fans have been anxiously waiting for each new episode to arrive.

Luckily, ComicBook.com has been provided with an exclusive clip for Episode 3 of the series which teases how much Raphtalia has grown since the second episode. (Hint: It’s a surprising amount). You can check it out in the video above.

After the second episode of the series dealt with how Raphtalia doesn’t want to fight, this new clip for the third episode shows how far she’s come in her time spent with Naofumi. Both literally and figuratively, she’s “leveled up” as Raphtalia has found something worth fighting for. There’s no telling whether or not the cynical Naofumi feels the same way about her just yet, but it certainly paints an interesting picture for Episode 3.

Premiering on Crunchyroll and VRV Wednesday, January 23 at 7:30 AM PST, The Rising of the Shield Hero Episode 3 is titled “Wave of Catastrophe” and the synopsis for it reads as such, “Naofumi has obtained a whole load of abilities and skills, and his teamwork with Raphtalia is reaching perfection, too. To prepare for the incoming Wave, he upgrades their equipment and heads to the dragon hourglass to find out exactly when it will arrive. But there, he runs into Motoyasu and the other heroes once again.”

Originally conceived as a series of light novels written by Aneko Yusagi in 2013, The Rising of the Shield Hero‘s anime adaptation is produced by Kinema Citrus and directed by Takao Abo. You can currently find The Rising of the Shield Hero streaming on Crunchyroll and VRV. The series is described as such:

“Iwatani Naofumi, a run-of-the-mill otaku, finds a book in the library that summons him to another world. He is tasked with joining the sword, spear, and bow as one of the Four Cardinal Heroes and fighting the Waves of Catastrophe as the Shield Hero. Excited by the prospect of a grand adventure, Naofumi sets off with his party. However, merely a few days later, he is betrayed and loses all his money, dignity, and respect. Unable to trust anyone anymore, he employs a slave named Raphtalia and takes on the Waves and the world. But will he really find a way to overturn this desperate situation?”