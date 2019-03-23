New ‘The Rising of the Shield Hero’ Trailer Teases Intense Second Cour

The Rising of the Shield Hero fans recently experienced a major story twist as the anime recently introduced a new villain, who is nothing like the mindless monsters Naofumi has fought off in the previous wave. This new twist will take the series into its second cour, and to properly prepare fans for the second half of its 24 episode order the series shared a brand new trailer.

Along with a tease of more of Raphtalia’s background, there are quick flashes of many of the big battles Naofumi will have to overcome over the next few episodes. You can see this all in the trailer above.

Not only will the second cour of the series introduce new characters to the series, it sees the return of new faces like Melty, who is teased to have more of a pivotal role than she had in her brief interaction with Naofumi. There’s also a tease of someone Raphtalia knew as a slave, and fans will definitely want to see how that plays out as the series continues.

If you’re interested in checking out The Rising of the Shield Hero yourself, both the Japanese language release and English language dub are now streaming on Crunchyroll. Crunchyroll is producing the English dub alongside the Japanese release of the series, and the English voice cast includes Billy Kametz as Naofumi Iwatani, Erica Mendez as Raphtalia, Brianna Knickerbocker as Filo, Alan Lee as Ren Amaki the Sword Hero, Xander Mobus as Motoyasu Kitamura the Spear Hero, Erik Scott Kimerer as Itsuki Kawasumi the Bow Hero, and Faye Mata as Myne.

Originally conceived as a series of light novels written by Aneko Yusagi in 2013, The Rising of the Shield Hero‘s anime adaptation is produced by Kinema Citrus and directed by Takao Abo. You can currently find The Rising of the Shield Hero streaming on Crunchyroll and VRV. The series is described as such:

“Iwatani Naofumi, a run-of-the-mill otaku, finds a book in the library that summons him to another world. He is tasked with joining the sword, spear, and bow as one of the Four Cardinal Heroes and fighting the Waves of Catastrophe as the Shield Hero. Excited by the prospect of a grand adventure, Naofumi sets off with his party. However, merely a few days later, he is betrayed and loses all his money, dignity, and respect. Unable to trust anyone anymore, he employs a slave named Raphtalia and takes on the Waves and the world. But will he really find a way to overturn this desperate situation?”

