The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 Shares New Poster

The Seven Deadly Sins has enjoyed a good run, but all things must come to an end. The series ended its manga earlier this year, and the anime will do so with its fourth season. After a solid tenure, The Seven Deadly Sins will put out its final season in a few months, and it is celebrating with a new poster.

The key art in question was posted on Twitter for fans everywhere to see. The official page for The Seven Deadly Sins shared the poster and confirmed the series is slated for an early 2021 release.

You can see the poster in the tweet down below. The fiery artwork shows Meliodas front and center as he prepares to send out an attack. The rest of his teammates can be found behind him as they strike different poses. The group looks ready for battle in this epic key art, and that includes Elizabeth. The princess is used to the action by now, and she will do whatever possible to save the Kingdom of Liones as well as her friends.

Currently, this fourth and final season is working through production. The Seven Deadly Sins intended to premiere this season later in the year, but those plans were dashed by the pandemic. Production delays stemming from COVID-19 forced The Seven Deadly Sins to push its debut back to January 2021. This extra time will hopefully give animators the room to better animate their series compared to season three, so keep your fingers crossed!

Want to know more about The Seven Deadly Sins? You can check out its synopsis from ANN below:

"In a world where humans and non-humans have not yet been separated, the kingdom of Leones is protected by the Holy Knights, powerful magic users both revered and feared by the people. Supposedly the strongest, most fearsome of these knights, the Seven Deadly Sins, betrayed the kingdom and made enemies of all the other knights. Queen Elizabeth doesn't believe this story, and sets out to find the Sins - but when she meets the first Sin at a tavern, his name is Melodias, and he's nothing but a boy in charge of the pigs."

What do you make of this new key art? Do you have high hopes for this anime's final season? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.