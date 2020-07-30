The Seven Deadly Sins to Introduce Major Character in New One-Shot

The Seven Deadly Sins came to a close earlier this year, and the hit shonen manga has become a hole that many readers are trying to fill. Nakaba Suzuki's fantastical series has one last season to go before its TV run ends, but it seems there is more to come from its heroes yet. After all, Kodansha has announced a special one-shot is in the works for The Seven Deadly Sins, and it will introduce fans to a character they never thought they'd meet.

And if you have not caught up on the final chapter of The Seven Deadly Sins, you will want to wait to read what this one-shot is about. There is a major spoiler below you won't want to check in on early:

As it turns out, Suzuki's one-shot will focus on the character Ban Jr. Lancelot. This character is Ban's son (obviously), so Meliodas is not the only fighter who had a child. It seems like a good few of the Sins ended up having kids, and fans are eager to find out what Ban Jr. is all about.

Currently, the one-shot is slated to debut in the August 5 issue of Weekly Shonen Magazine. This will give fans a good dose of Suzuki's fantastical magic. There is no word on how long it will take for this one-shot to make its way to the United States. Crunchyroll simul-published chapters of The Seven Deadly Sins manga during its run, so fans are hoping this delay will be a short one.

If you are waiting to catch up on the anime, Netflix will be bringing its third season to fans shortly in North America. The show will join the platform at the beginning of August while its fourth full season has been delayed because of COVID-19 production issues.

Are you planning to check out this Seven Deadly Sins one-shot? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

HT - ANN

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.