The Seven Deadly Sins Season 3 Shares Netflix Release Date and New Name

The Seven Deadly Sins has become a controversial anime as of late, but many fans are holding off judgment until they can see season three. If you live in the United States, you will be able to watch the season at long last next month all thanks to Netflix. The streaming platform will push the third season live months after its finale overseas, and fans have a question about the season's new name.

The official title for The Seven Deadly Sins season three was posted earlier today on Twitter. A page for Netflix affirmed the season will debut on August 6, and it will be called The Seven Deadly Sins: Imperial Wrath of the Gods. This name is slightly different from the season's most commonly used title that simply excludes the use of imperial.

While fans are a bit confused by the name, it is not a far reach to settle upon. The Japanese title for season three can translate to imperial wrath as well as it can wrath alone. In fact, some fans referred to the season as such during its release, but the formal title did not stick for long.

Now, the longer title has been made official by Netflix, and fans will be able to check out The Seven Deadly Sins season three before long. The show's latest episodes did not impress viewers overseas who took issue with the animation and pacing of season three. It will soon be time for international fans to share their reviews of the season. But if past critiques have much to say, it is that The Seven Deadly Sins is prepared to disappoint fans once more.

Do you mind this slight name change? Or does it feel unnatural to you?

