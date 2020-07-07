The Seven Deadly Sins Cosplay Puts Spicy Fem Spin on Ban

The Seven Deadly Sins has some of the slickest character designs in action and manga today, but one cosplay has made Ban that much cooler with a new fem spin on the fan favorite! The Seven Deadly Sins continues to be one of the most divisive anime experiences in recent memory following the third season of the series, but one thing that many fans agree on is how strong the series' central characters are. While much of the second half of the series is under heated debate, Nakaba Suzuki always made sure Ban was super cool.

The coolness and fun playful nature of its central cast's character designs are why many fans stuck around with the latest season of the anime series despite its issues, and are continuing to eagerly wait for The Seven Deadly Sins: Wrath of the Gods' official English language release on Netflix in the West. It's mostly so we can find out what Ban is going to be up to next!

One of the funnest surprises was finding out that Ban was such a good chef early on in the series, and artist @xandrastax (who you can find more work from on Instagram here) put a spicier flavor on this aspect of Ban's personality by imagining what it would look like in a more fem design for Ban was cooking instead! Either way, Ban retains that all important cool factor! You can check out the fun cosplay below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🌹 Andrasta 🌹 (@xandrastax) on Jun 30, 2020 at 10:36am PDT

Although The Seven Deadly Sins brought its manga release to an end earlier this year, but we'll be seeing Ban in action again soon with the fourth and final season of the anime series. Unfortunately, it's currently unknown when we will be seeing this new season as it was put on hold due to complications of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Will the anime stick the landing?

Did you happen to catch The Seven Deadly Sins: Wrath of the Gods, and if so, what did you think of it? What are your current impressions of Ban? What are some of your favorite Ban moments in the series overall? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.