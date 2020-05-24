Fem The Seven Deadly Sins Cosplay Brings Demon Meliodas to Life Through Bodypaint

The Seven Deadly Sins might have come to an end earlier this year, but the spirit of the series is living on through great Meliodas cosplay! The past couple of years have been quite eventful for Nakaba Suzuki's The Seven Deadly Sins as not only did the manga come to an end in an decisive fashion, but the third season of the anime series had a run in Japan. Although it has yet to reach other shores in outside territories, the third season proved successful enough to warrant a fourth and final season coming our way towards the end of the year.

It might be a while before the fourth and final season of the anime airs, and potentially even longer thanks to the impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic, but at least Meliodas and the other Sins' adventures will continue into the future long after the manga came to an end. What does help in this matter is seeing some great cosplay paying tribute to the series.

Artist @leiracosplays (who you can find on Instagram here) did just that by bringing Meliodas' demon possessed form to life with some great use of bodypaint. Taking inspiration by Meliodas' darkly and distinct purple auras, this cosplay proves what a great design that Meliodas has to begin with! Let's hope this form makes a return in the next season, and if not, at least there's this great cosplay to keep it alive! Check it out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 💖Leira💖 (@leiracosplays) on May 18, 2020 at 8:20am PDT

There are still very few details as to what we can expect from the fourth and final season of the anime, The Seven Deadly Sins: Angel's Judgment. Following the mixed reception from the third season of the series, Wrath of the Gods, more eyes than ever will be critically watching the new season of the anime in the hopes that it turns out better than the third. The manga's already setting a huge ending to live up to.

