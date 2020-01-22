What Went Wrong with The Seven Deadly Sins Anime?

The Seven Deadly Sins had every chance to be good. Several years back, A-1 Studio brought the fantastical anime to life. Its license from Netflix brought The Seven Deadly Sins to the masses and hype couldn’t have been higher for season two. But now that the anime is deep into season three, fans are wishing The Seven Deadly Sins had stopped while it was ahead.

The story of what went wrong with The Seven Deadly Sins is a long one. The issue boils down to its production and how the anime was tossed back and forth. For season one, A-1 Studio put lots of effort into the show, but season two did suffer thanks to Sword Art Online‘s comeback. By the time season three was on the docket, A-1 Studios had a choice to make.

The company was forced to decide whether it was going to back The Seven Deadly Sins or a different project. In the end, A-1 Studios decided to pass the anime over to Studio Deen in favor of Sword Art Online and the Fate franchise. This late-game decision forced a tight schedule on Studio Deen, and fans knew the new production company was not suited for The Seven Deadly Sins‘ action.

After all, Studio Deen is not known for its shonen aesthetic. The company is most popular for Konosuba, so you can see the disconnect here. And since Studio Deen was so busy with its usual series, the company asked outsource studio Marvy Jack to assist them.

Now, it seems like much of the work done on this season has been disconnect. With two studios working on the anime, The Seven Deadly Sins has suffered and felt incongruent at best. At its worst, the show has lacked animation basics and left fans feeling more burned than ever before. At this point, some wonder if The Seven Deadly Sins can even make a comeback from its current pigeonhole… or if it should even try.

The Seven Deadly Sins was created by Nakaba Suzuki. It follows the story of Elizabeth, third princess of a kingdom that has been taking over by the Holy Knights. She leaves in search of The Seven Deadly Sins, a group of knights who had defended the kingdom ten years ago who had disbanded after they were blamed for plotting against the kingdom. Though the Holy Knights had said the Seven Sins had been slain, Elizabeth eventually meets their leader Meliodas.