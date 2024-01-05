The Seven Deadly Sins Gets a Second Wave of Funko Pops

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Funko's weekly Pop figure drops are generally pretty heavy on anime, especially Naruto, Jujustu Kaisen, Trigun and Black Clover in recent weeks, but today we're getting a second wave of Pops inspired by The Seven Deadly Sins that includes a Jumbo-sized Diane, Meliodias with Hawk, Gowther, Merlin, Estarossa, and Zeldris. There are also some exclusives to collect. Pre-orders are available via the links below.

The Seven Deadly Sins Funko Pop Wave 1 drops include Meliodas, Ban, Elizabeth, King, and more. A breakdown can be found below, and exclusives are highlighted.

What to Know About Four Knights of the Apocalypse

The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse will air on Netflix January 31st. For those not familiar with The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse, the series began in January 2021 under creator Nakaba Suzuki. The series acts as a sequel to The Seven Deadly Sins as the new story takes place years after Meliodas marries Elizabeth and disbands his group.

As for this new series, The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse tells the story of a boy named Percival as he discovers a prophecy was made concerning him. The boy is destined to become one of four knights fated to end the world. Targeted by Camelot, Percival must find the other knights of the prophecy to stop it from happening, and he does so with the help of a Liones knight named Lancelot.

If you want to brush up on The Seven Deadly Sins ahead of this sequel's launch, it is pretty easy to find! The hit series is streaming on Netflix exclusively. So for those wanting more information on The Seven Deadly Sins, you can read its official synopsis below:

"When they were accused of trying to overthrow the monarchy, the feared warriors the Seven Deadly Sins were sent into exile. Princess Elizabeth discovers the truth-the Sins were framed by the king's guard, the Holy Knights-too late to prevent them from assassinating her father and seizing the throne! Now the princess is on the run, seeking the Sins to help her reclaim the kingdom. But the first Sin she meets, Meliodas, is a little innkeeper with a talking pig. He doesn't even have a real sword! Have the legends of the Sins' strength been exaggerated...?"