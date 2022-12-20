The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Is Now Streaming

Are you ready to revisit the Kingdom of Leones? If so, then Netflix has just the thing for you. The Seven Deadly Sins is back with a new project, and the first half of the two-part feature is now available to binge!

You can head over to Netflix now to watch The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh part one. The movie's first half went live earlier today, and it is available in a number of dubs. Of course, English subtitles are also available for those who prefer the original Japanese audio. And before too long, Netflix will hopefully drop the second half of this film.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 1 hits Netflix TODAY! Here's Ayumu Murase and Koki Uchiyama's message for you.#NetflixAnime pic.twitter.com/N0Hc7EFOLV — Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) December 20, 2022

If you are not familiar with The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh, you should know the series takes place after the TV anime's final season. It tells the story of Tristan, the only child of Meliodas and Elizabeth. Born with warring powers, Tristan must go on a journey to control his gifts, and he meets some interesting characters on his trek to the Edinburgh Castle. Of course, not all of them are nice, and Tristan is forced to master his powers lest they spell the end of his homeland.

Want to know more about the movie? No worries! You can check out the official synopsis of The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh here: "Split into two parts, the story will follow Tristan, the son of The Seven Deadly Sins protagonists Meliodas and Elizabeth. Tristan inherits the power of the Goddess Clan and can heal people's wounds and injuries, but he often ends up hurting others due to his inability to control his Demon Clan power. To protect his family, Tristan heads to Edinburgh Castle and meets a host of new friends along the way."

Will you be checking out part one now that it is out? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.