Undead Unluck Reveals New Voice Cast Additions

Undead Unluck has been steadily getting ready as one of the many new Shonen Jump franchises getting their anime due next year, and it has continued filling out its voice cast with some important new additions! Yoshifumi Tozuka's original manga series is one of the latest generation of action hits to catch waves with fans in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and thus it is getting its own anime adaptation some time next year to help show why. It's such a different series from many of the others seen in the magazine, and now fans have been given a new look at how the anime is shaping up so far.

Schedule for a release some time next year, Undead Unluck took the stage at Jump Festa 2023 this past weekend in Japan. It was here that fans not only got to see the first look at the new series in motion, but got confirmation that joining the two main leads of Moeka Kishimoto as Fuuko Izumo and Yuichi Nakamura as Andy are Natsuki Hanae as Shen and Kenji Nomura as Void. Check out their character designs for the Undead Unluck anime below:

What to Expect From Undead Unluck's Anime

Undead Unluck will be bringing together some of the main staff behind Fire Force's anime with Yuki Yase directing the anime at David Production with Unlimited Produce by TMS handling the planning. Hideyuki Morioka will be handling the character designs, Kenichiro Suehiro will be composing the music. If you wanted to check out the manga, Viz Media is now releasing new chapters of Undead Unluck with their digital Shonen Jump library.

They tease the first volume of Undead Unluck as such, "All Fuuko wants is a passionate romance like the one in her favorite shojo manga. Unfortunately, her Unluck ability makes that impossible. But just as Fuuko hits rock bottom, Andy sweeps her off her feet—literally! Now she's become Andy's unwilling test subject as he works to find a way to trigger a stroke of Unluck big enough to kill him for good. However, when the pair discovers a secret organization is hunting them, it puts Andy's burial plans on hold."

How are you feeling about the cast of Undead Unluck's anime so far? What are you hoping to see when it hits next year? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!